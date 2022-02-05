ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Shares Up 0.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.24. 16,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 33,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.