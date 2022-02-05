EUNO Market Cap Tops $5.36 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $3,077.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00330684 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,447,319,139 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

