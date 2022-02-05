EUNO Trading Up 58.4% Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $7,563.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00335714 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,446,700,164 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

