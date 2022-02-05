EUNOMIA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.00 (ENTS)

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One EUNOMIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNOMIA has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNOMIA has a market cap of $68,116.25 and $8.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.62 or 0.07245611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.55 or 1.00237643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006582 BTC.

EUNOMIA Coin Profile

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. EUNOMIA’s official website is ent.zone . The official message board for EUNOMIA is ent.zone/blog . EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EUNOMIA

