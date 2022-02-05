Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. decreased their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,374. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 76.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $119.89. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

