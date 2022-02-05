Everest (ID) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.94 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and $168,253.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.79 or 0.07205629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,444.67 or 0.99751285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053084 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

