Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,991 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 2.65% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15,360.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 267,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 266,196 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 339.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 238,807 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,653,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

