Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $346.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.21. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.60 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

