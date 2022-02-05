Evoke Wealth LLC Has $6.35 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,018.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,989.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,794.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,139.18 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

