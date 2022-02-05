Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 1,386 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock worth $109,109,542. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $161.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average is $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

