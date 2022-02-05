Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 55,739 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

