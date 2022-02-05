Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,388 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.30% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $110,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 139,688.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 326,872 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

