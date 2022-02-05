Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 90,761 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,761 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

