Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 769.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $129.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

