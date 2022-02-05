ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Up 11.7% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $307,702.77 and approximately $889.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006817 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000241 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

