Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 878.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,637 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Exelixis worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

EXEL opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,996. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.