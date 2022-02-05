Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report sales of $8.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.58 billion and the highest is $8.66 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $34.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.27 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

