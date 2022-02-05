Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 220,514 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,742 shares of company stock worth $27,079,886 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

