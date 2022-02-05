Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $84.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

