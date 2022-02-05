Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,353 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Exponent worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 200.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 385.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.26. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

