extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,505.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $312,969.52 and $2,505.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,622.94 or 0.99862961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00073911 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00248340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00163695 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00327836 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006879 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001518 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.