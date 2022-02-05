Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $899,097,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

