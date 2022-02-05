F3Logic LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

