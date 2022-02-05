F3Logic LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock opened at $278.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.55. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.04 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.