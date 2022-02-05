F3Logic LLC Purchases Shares of 10,382 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 294,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $180.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

