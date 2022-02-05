F3Logic LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $519.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.85. The company has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

