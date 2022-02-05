Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,148 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $502.06 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.00 and a 200-day moving average of $431.71.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

