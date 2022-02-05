FairGame Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.03 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001532 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004398 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00052147 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.