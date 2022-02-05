Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.05% of Fanhua worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 64,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of FANH opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. Fanhua Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $346.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is presently 70.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.