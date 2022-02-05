Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.