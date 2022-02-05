Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.99 Million

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce $13.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $15.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $68.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.13 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $200,277,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,352,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,453,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,997,000 after acquiring an additional 406,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.61. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

