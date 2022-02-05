Fear Market Capitalization Achieves $3.90 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $313,018.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00042656 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00111218 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

