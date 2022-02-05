Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

