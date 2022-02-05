FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $2,327,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $244.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average of $251.74. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

