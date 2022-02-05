Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Trading 1.4% Higher

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.00. 423,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 559,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61.

