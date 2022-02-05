Financial Contrast: Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP)

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pop Culture Group and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 5 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 292.38%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming -30.00% -22.74% -17.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Enthusiast Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.46 $4.27 million N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 5.47 -$20.05 million ($0.32) -6.97

Pop Culture Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming.

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming beats Pop Culture Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

