FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $48.51 million and $1.91 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002781 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003709 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 807,903,112 coins and its circulating supply is 472,731,840 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

