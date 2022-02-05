First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report $90.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.40 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $75.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $375.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $375.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $409.85 million, with estimates ranging from $406.80 million to $412.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

FBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

