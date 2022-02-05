First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report sales of $28.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.20 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $28.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $116.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $128.45 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 68,964 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

