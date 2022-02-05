First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.92% of First Capital worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Huber purchased 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $137,458.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,305 shares of company stock valued at $303,443 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. First Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $139.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

