First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $786.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $829.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $658.07 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.