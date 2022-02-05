First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 326,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $17.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

