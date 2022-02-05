First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce $8.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

