First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report $154.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $155.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $620.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.20 million to $639.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $701.85 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $718.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

