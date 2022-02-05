First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.