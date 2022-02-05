First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV)’s share price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.46. 11,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 40,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

