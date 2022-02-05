First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY)’s stock price was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.73 and last traded at $48.14. Approximately 2,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.