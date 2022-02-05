First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.58 and last traded at $43.40. 20,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 28,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.