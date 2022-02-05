First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.02 and last traded at $77.60. Approximately 38,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 63,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99.

