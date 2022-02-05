First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,047 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 1,207,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

